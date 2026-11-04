SOCAR and AnewZ premiere documentary on Baku's Historic Oil Boom [PHOTOS]

4 November 2026 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The premiere of “Oil and Ink: Stories Written in Oil,” a documentary jointly produced by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and AnewZ television channel, was held at the Nizami Cinema Center on November 3.

The event was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, government and state officials, members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, and representatives of the public.

Prior to the screening, Leyla Aliyeva met with the film's creative team, and commemorative photographs were taken.

Speaking at the premiere, AnewZ Executive Director Rufat Hamzayev said the idea for the documentary was inspired by a collection of 103 historical postcards dating back to the early 20th century, preserved in SOCAR's museum archives.

He explained that the film explores Baku's oil boom nearly a century ago, when the city attracted people from different parts of the world, as well as the profound transformations brought about by the rapid development of the oil industry.

Hamzayev also highlighted the significance of 2026, which President Ilham Aliyev declared the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture in Azerbaijan. He noted that, through 103 historical postcards and nine personal stories, the documentary examines how the oil industry shaped Baku's architecture and cultural landscape, while bringing to light the lives of people who left their mark on the city's history.

The documentary was subsequently screened for the audience.

The film's central narrative focuses on Baku's rapid transformation a century ago, capturing its oil derricks, streets, port and the personal stories of people who lived in the city during that remarkable period.

Production took approximately six months. Artificial intelligence was used in several aspects of the filmmaking process, including animating historical postcards, bringing archival photographs to life, recreating the visual atmosphere of the era and developing some of the musical elements.

The documentary also features an exclusive interview with Irina Trofimova-Khomitskaya, a descendant of Iosif Goslavsky, the architect who played a significant role in shaping Baku's architectural heritage.