President Ilham Aliyev: “ASAN Khidmet” is a distinctive Azerbaijani brand that has attracted international interest

5 November 2026 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“Marking a qualitatively new stage in relations between the state and citizens, ‘ASAN Khidmet’ has evolved into not only an advanced national governance practice but also a distinctive Azerbaijani brand that has attracted international interest,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the international event titled “UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions.”

“The sharing of this experience with more than 50 countries and its successful implementation in various countries demonstrate that ‘ASAN Khidmet’ is an effective institutional model for the delivery of public services,” the President emphasized.