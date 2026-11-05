Iran says two oil tankers hit naval mines in Strait of Hormuz

5 November 2026 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reported that two large oil tankers attempting to navigate an allegedly unauthorized route through the Strait of Hormuz struck naval mines, triggering fires and forcing the vessels to halt.

According to a statement released by the IRGC, two separate incidents occurred in the strategic waterway overnight.

In the first incident, a large oil tanker attempted to pass through what the IRGC described as an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel reportedly struck a naval mine, causing a fire and forcing it to suspend its movement.

In a separate incident, another large oil tanker allegedly attempted to cross the strait through an unauthorized route and also struck a naval mine, bringing its movement to a halt. A tugboat that arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire aboard the tanker subsequently caught fire as well, according to the statement.

The IRGC also claimed that its Navy had intercepted two US-owned Lucas unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), forced them to land and seized them.

The latest incidents come amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, which reportedly intensified on July 8. On that day, US armed forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, reportedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first such military action following the signing of a memorandum between Washington and Tehran.

US President Donald Trump subsequently announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began launching strikes against US facilities located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has severely disrupted maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important energy transit corridors, bringing commercial shipping activity in the waterway to a virtual standstill.