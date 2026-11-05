Azeri Light oil prices fall below $100 at Ceyhan as global crude prices decline

5 November 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil has fallen by $6.64, or 5.85%, to $106.81 per barrel on a CIF basis at Italy's Augusta port, compared with the previous figure.

At Turkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis declined by $5.75, or 5.44%, to $99.90 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of Russia's Urals crude fell by $6.63, or 8.33%, to $72.95 per barrel compared with the previous figure.

North Sea Dated Brent crude also recorded a significant decline, dropping by $9.03, or 8.58%, to $96.16 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price assumption of $65 per barrel.