Azeri Light oil prices fall below $100 at Ceyhan as global crude prices decline
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil has fallen by $6.64, or 5.85%, to $106.81 per barrel on a CIF basis at Italy's Augusta port, compared with the previous figure.
At Turkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis declined by $5.75, or 5.44%, to $99.90 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the price of Russia's Urals crude fell by $6.63, or 8.33%, to $72.95 per barrel compared with the previous figure.
North Sea Dated Brent crude also recorded a significant decline, dropping by $9.03, or 8.58%, to $96.16 per barrel.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price assumption of $65 per barrel.
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