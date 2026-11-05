Azerbaijan's DH Volley to host Holte IF in European volleyball clash

5 November 2026 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijani women's volleyball team DH Volley will take to the court today for the return leg of their CEV Challenge Cup Round of 32 tie against Denmark's Holte IF.

Baku-based club will host the Danish side in the second leg as they look to secure their progress to the next stage of the European competition.

The match will be played at the Sports Hall of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Baku, with the first serve scheduled for 18:00 local time.

DH Volley head into the return fixture with an advantage after claiming a 3-1 victory in the first meeting between the two sides. The result puts the Azerbaijani team in a favourable position ahead of the decisive encounter, although they will still need to deliver another solid performance to complete the tie successfully.

Playing on home court, DH Volley will aim to build on their first-leg success and use the support of their home fans to maintain their momentum in the competition.

The encounter is an important opportunity for the Baku club to continue its European campaign and move closer to the later stages of the CEV Challenge Cup.

All eyes will be on Baku as DH Volley prepare to face Holte IF in a match that could determine their European future.