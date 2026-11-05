Vance challenges Netanyahu's influence over Trump's Iran strategy amid Republican election losses

5 November 2026 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

US Vice President JD Vance has reportedly challenged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's influence over President Donald Trump's Iran policy, advocating a diplomatic settlement as the administration faces renewed scrutiny following Republican losses in the midterm elections.

According to Axios, Vance is among several senior administration officials pushing for a negotiated resolution to the conflict with Iran, while Trump continues to weigh further military action.

Sources cited by the outlet said the vice president had privately criticised Netanyahu's approach to the conflict, telling associates that the Israeli prime minister was "being wrong on everything" regarding Iran.

Vance had also reportedly warned that the war was unpopular among American voters and could damage Republican prospects in the November 3 midterm elections.

His concerns have gained renewed attention following the election results, which saw Democrats projected to regain control of the House of Representatives.

Despite objections from Vance and other advisers, Trump reportedly continued considering additional military operations against Iran, including potential strikes before the elections.

The president ultimately postponed the proposed operation, although the decision did not resolve disagreements within his administration over the next phase of the conflict.

According to the report, Netanyahu had pressed Trump to pursue further military action against Tehran, while officials favouring diplomacy argued for additional efforts to reach a negotiated settlement.

Trump also endorsed Netanyahu ahead of Israel's election last week, despite objections from some members of his advisory team.

The reported disagreements highlight differing approaches within the US administration towards Iran, with Vance and other officials favouring diplomatic engagement while Netanyahu continues to advocate a more forceful approach.

The White House has not announced a final decision on further military operations against Iran.