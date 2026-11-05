Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss expanding cooperation in digital government

5 November 2026 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Hasanov, met with Ayubkhan Sultanov, First Deputy Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the meeting focused on expanding cooperation in digital government, including the exchange of experience and opportunities for joint initiatives involving Azerbaijan’s myGov platform.

The sides also explored potential areas of cooperation in developing digital services powered by artificial intelligence (AI) agents, as well as creating and implementing speech-to-text models for these services.

Particular attention was given to the development of the startup ecosystem. The discussions covered strengthening cooperation between the IT parks of both countries, expanding startups’ access to each other's markets and fostering closer ties between their innovation ecosystems.