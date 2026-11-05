Azerbaijan's Central Bank and Binance discuss cryptoasset regulation framework

5 November 2026 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and cryptocurrency exchange Binance have discussed the development of a regulatory framework for cryptoassets in the country.

The Central Bank announced the meeting in a statement.

According to the statement, CBA Deputy Chairman Vusal Khalilov met with a Binance delegation led by Kirill Khomyakov, the company's Regional Head for Central and Eastern Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Africa.

The discussions focused on developing a regulatory framework for cryptoassets, testing innovative crypto-related products under a special regulatory regime, exploring opportunities for the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), and examining international experience in these areas.

The participants also exchanged views on potential areas of cooperation with Binance in implementing the initiatives under discussion.

Founded in 2017, Binance is an international cryptocurrency exchange that provides users with services for buying, selling and exchanging cryptocurrencies, as well as other digital asset-related products. Operating in multiple countries, the company is considered one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.