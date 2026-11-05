Recep Tayyip Erdoğan plans to visit Azerbaijan on November 8 for Victory Day

5 November 2026 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he plans to visit Azerbaijan on November 8 to attend Victory Day celebrations.

Speaking to journalists aboard his plane on his return from South Korea, Erdoğan was asked about relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

"November 8 is Victory Day in Azerbaijan. Unless something extraordinary happens, I am planning to visit Azerbaijan on that day. I hope the visit will provide an opportunity to take the necessary steps, he said.

According to Erdoğan, diplomatic contacts continue through phone calls between the two presidents, as well as between their spouses.

"Both sides attach great importance to the Victory Day celebrations on November 8," he emphasized.

The president also stressed that relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan go far beyond conventional diplomatic ties.

"Our relations with Azerbaijan have always gone far beyond ordinary diplomatic contacts. The unbreakable bond between our two countries is rooted in our shared history, culture, common destiny and, God willing, our future. There is no obstacle that the brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan cannot overcome," he added.