Pakistan, Azerbaijan pledge stronger cooperation at Victory Day reception in Islamabad

5 November 2026 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

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Pakistan and Azerbaijan have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, information technology and defence during a reception held in Islamabad to commemorate the sixth anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

According to Pakistan Observer, the event, hosted by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan on November 3, brought together government officials, diplomats and representatives of various sectors to celebrate Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Second Karabakh War and highlight the growing partnership between the two countries.

Addressing the gathering, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, emphasised the longstanding friendship between Islamabad and Baku, calling for stronger economic engagement to complement their close political relations.

She highlighted opportunities for cooperation in digital transformation, innovation and technological development, stressing the importance of translating the countries' political understanding into practical economic partnerships.

Khawaja also pointed to the expansion of defence cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, describing the relationship as a reflection of mutual trust, shared strategic interests and a commitment to regional stability.

The minister emphasised that bilateral relations were founded on mutual respect, solidarity and longstanding diplomatic cooperation.

She expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan's continued support for Pakistan at international forums, particularly regarding the Kashmir issue, while reaffirming Islamabad's support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, Khawaja extended congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Victory Day.

The reception also highlighted opportunities to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, alongside existing diplomatic and defence ties.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Irfan Davudov, attended the event, which brought together representatives of the diplomatic community and Pakistani institutions.

Azerbaijan celebrates Victory Day annually on November 8, commemorating its victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War in 2020.