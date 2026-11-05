Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detains senior security official

5 November 2026 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Employees of Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) have detained Serhiy Duka, a senior official of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) who holds the rank of general.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, Duka serves as deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood.

His detention comes amid an investigation into a criminal organisation uncovered by NABU as part of its "Carthage" operation.

According to the investigation, members of the group systematically bribed senior law enforcement officials in exchange for allowing fraudulent call centres and other illegal businesses to operate without interference.

Earlier, on November 4, NABU announced that searches had been conducted in connection with Anton Kravchuk, head of the SBU’s Main Directorate of Internal Security. At the time, the anti-corruption agency reported that a senior official obstructing the investigation had threatened investigators with a firearm.

It is worth noting that a separate operation targeting a cyberfraud network that victimised Azerbaijani citizens was also carried out in Ukraine.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, the suspects posed as representatives of law enforcement agencies, mobile operators and banks to deceive Azerbaijani citizens and steal their money.