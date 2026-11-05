Azerbaijan sees 4.4-fold jump in IFI financing to $185 million

5 November 2026 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Financing allocated to Azerbaijan by international financial institutions (IFIs) reached $185 million in the third quarter of 2026, representing a 4.4-fold increase compared with the corresponding period of 2025. According to the Eurasian Development Bank's (EDB) review of international financial institution investments in Eurasia, financing to Azerbaijan increased by...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!