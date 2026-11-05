Brussels announces new €4.36 billion aid package for Ukraine

5 November 2026 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The European Union will allocate an additional €4.36 billion to Ukraine to support its state budget and meet the needs of its armed forces.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced this in a post on social media X.

"Ukraine is about to start its fifth wartime winter. And as efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine continue, so too does the EU’s unwavering support. Today we are disbursing a €4.36 billion package for Ukraine," she wrote.

According to the European Commission's website, the latest assistance is being provided under the €90 billion loan package. Of the total amount, €3.7 billion will be allocated as macro-financial assistance, while another €660 million will go towards defence needs.

On October 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested additional EU funding to help cover a €70 billion deficit in the state budget.

European Council President Antonio Costa later said that the EU was prepared to cover two-thirds of this amount, or approximately €46.7 billion.