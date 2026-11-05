Ganja hosts cycling rally to celebrate Azerbaijan's Victory Day [PHOTOS]

5 November 2026 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A cycling event was held at Heydar Aliyev Park Complex in Ganja to celebrate November 8 – Victory Day, bringing together young athletes, students and volunteers in a tribute to Azerbaijan’s historic victory.

The event was jointly organised by the Ganja City Executive Authority, the Ganja-Dashkasan Regional Youth and Sports Department, and the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation (AzVIF).

The event began with the national anthem of Azerbaijan. Participants then observed a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom and territorial integrity.

The cycling rally featured athletes from the Ganja branch of the Republican Olympic Cycling School, alongside students and volunteers. The participants gathered at the Victory Arch, where the rally officially started. They completed their route at the same location, marking the conclusion of the commemorative sporting event.

The initiative aimed to commemorate Victory Day while promoting cycling, an active lifestyle and youth engagement in sporting activities. It also provided an opportunity for participants to honour the memory of fallen heroes and celebrate the significance of November 8.

At the conclusion of the event, certificates were presented to participants in recognition of their involvement.