National Library presents online exhibition marking Azerbaijan’s Victory Day

5 November 2026 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The National Library of Azerbaijan has prepared and launched a virtual exhibition and a dedicated electronic database titled “November 8 – Victory Day” to mark Azerbaijan’s Victory Day.

The virtual exhibition features publications in Azerbaijani and foreign languages dedicated to Azerbaijan’s historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, the heroism of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the courage and sacrifice of fallen soldiers and veterans, and the history, culture and rich heritage of the territories liberated from occupation.

The accompanying electronic database brings together and systematically organises books, periodical publications, articles and other information resources documenting Azerbaijan’s historic victory.

The digital resource serves as an important reference tool for researchers, academics, students and the wider reading public interested in studying the historical significance and legacy of the victory.

The initiative aims to promote awareness of the historical significance of November 8 – Victory Day, make publications and information resources documenting Azerbaijan’s historic triumph accessible to a wider audience, preserve national memory and pass this legacy on to future generations.

Through the virtual exhibition and electronic database, the National Library seeks to provide broader access to historical materials documenting the 44-day Patriotic War and Azerbaijan’s cultural and historical heritage.