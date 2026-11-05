Erdoğan signals new diplomatic efforts to end war in Ukraine

5 November 2026 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan plans to discuss efforts to end the war in Ukraine and resolve the conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Anadolu Agency, Erdoğan made the remarks while speaking to journalists on his return from a visit to Seoul. He said that during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, he had stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts to bring hostilities to an end.

The Turkish president emphasized that Ankara also intends to raise the issue with Moscow. As part of preparations for further discussions, Turkish officials, particularly the foreign minister, will establish contact with their Russian counterparts.

"Türkiye is doing everything it can to pave the way for peace and will continue to do so," Erdoğan added.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Türkiye, arguing that further steps towards resolving the conflict should be discussed at the highest political level.

"I know that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has his own channels of communication with Putin. For this reason, we support holding a meeting in Türkiye. But there is a very important point here. As you said, many meetings have already taken place in Türkiye, while meetings between technical teams and delegations have also been held in the United Arab Emirates. Various results have been achieved, but the war continues," Zelenskyy highlighted in an interview with CNN Türk.