‘From Fathers to Sons’ art exhibition opens at Baku’s Khatai Arts Centre [PHOTOS]

5 November 2026 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

An exhibition entitled “From Fathers to Sons: The Art of War” by Azerbaijani artist and sculptor Natig Jamal Avshar has opened at the Khatai Arts Centre in Baku ahead of the sixth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

The exhibition is dedicated to heroic chapters in Azerbaijan’s history, the country's centuries-old military traditions, the continuity of generations and the enduring legacy of those who took up arms to defend their homeland.

The exhibition was organized by the Khatai Arts Centre with the support of the Khatai District Executive Authority.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Zahid Avazov, director of the Khatai Arts Centre, highlighted the importance of cultural initiatives that preserve historical memory and commemorate the country's heroic past.

Representatives of the public, cultural and academic communities, historians and Karabakh War veterans also addressed the event. They shared their thoughts, personal recollections and well wishes, emphasizing the vital role of art in preserving national memory, honouring the sacrifices of heroes and passing spiritual values on to future generations.

More than 30 artworks covering different periods of Azerbaijan's military history are featured in the exhibition. The artist's works focus on historical and contemporary heroes, prominent figures who have shaped the country's military history, battle scenes from the Karabakh War, as well as portraits of veterans, martyrs (shahids), military commanders and national heroes who demonstrated courage and self-sacrifice in defending their homeland.

“From Fathers to Sons: The Art of War” offers an artistic account of Azerbaijan's national history, with each work representing a chapter that reflects courage, honour, loyalty to one's homeland and the willingness to sacrifice for the country's freedom and independence.

A distinctive feature of the exhibition is the artist's interpretation of military history not merely as a collection of past events, but as an integral part of national identity, spiritual heritage and the continuity of generations.

This intergenerational connection lies at the heart of the exhibition's message: fathers pass on to their sons not only the memory of great victories and difficult trials, but also a sense of responsibility for their homeland, the honour of their nation and the future of their country.

Media partners: Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az and Azernews.Az.