Baku hosts special concert dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Victory Day [PHOTOS]

5 November 2026 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A special concert dedicated to November 8 – Victory Day was held through a joint initiative of the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli and the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall named after Muslim Magomayev.

The concert was organized as part of celebrations marking Victory Day, the 90th anniversary of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall and the 60th anniversary of the Azerbaijan State Choir Capella.

The programme featured musical compositions reflecting the spirit of victory, the Azerbaijani people's patriotic sentiments and the country's heroic history.

Opening the event, Nermine Guliyeva, Vice-Rector of the Baku Music Academy, Honoured Teacher and professor, spoke about the significance of the concert, the promotion of Azerbaijan's national musical heritage and the special place Victory Day holds in the life of the Azerbaijani people.

The concert featured performances by the Azerbaijan State Choir Capella, under the direction of Chief Choirmaster and People's Artist Gulbaji Imanova, and the Wind and Percussion Orchestra of the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

The orchestra's artistic director is Rufat Akhundzade, Honoured Art Worker and associate professor, while Taleh Gambarov served as conductor.

The performers presented works by Azerbaijani composers celebrating the spirit of victory and reflecting the country's rich national musical traditions.