Former Turkish minister Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya arrested in capital markets investigation

6 November 2026 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

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Former Turkish minister and former deputy chairwoman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya, has been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving capital market transactions in Türkiye.

According to TRT Haber, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is conducting the investigation through its Terrorism Financing and Money Laundering Crimes Investigation Bureau.

Kaya was questioned as a suspect by prosecutors over allegations of membership in an organisation established to commit offences under Türkiye's Capital Markets Law.

Following questioning, prosecutors referred her to court with a request for pre-trial detention.

The criminal judgeship of peace subsequently ordered Kaya's detention on the charges brought against her.

The investigation has also implicated her husband, İlyas Kaya, and İbrahim Ömer Gönül, former chairman of Türkiye's Capital Markets Board.

Both were placed under judicial supervision rather than detained.

Under the court's decision, the two individuals are required to comply with regular reporting obligations and are prohibited from leaving Türkiye.

The investigation remains ongoing, with prosecutors examining alleged violations related to transactions conducted in the country's capital markets.

Kaya previously served as Türkiye's Minister of Family and Social Policies and held a senior position within the AKP leadership.

The allegations remain subject to judicial proceedings, and no final conviction has been reported.