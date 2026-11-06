Meryem Uzerli visits Baku for İmroz'da Bahar film premiere [PHOTOS]

6 November 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Baku premiere of İmroz'da Bahar, starring Meryem Uzerli in one of the leading roles, was a major success, attracting considerable public attention. The Turkish-German actress, who was visiting the Azerbaijani capital for the first time, received an enthusiastic welcome from local fans. The screening was attended by a packed audience, with tickets selling out in record time.

For Baku audiences, the event offered a rare opportunity to meet Meryem Uzerli in person. For the actress, it was a chance to connect directly with her Azerbaijani fans, who greeted her with warm smiles, applause and heartfelt excitement. The welcoming atmosphere and enthusiastic response made her first visit to the city particularly memorable.

Her visit to Baku extended beyond the film premiere. Uzerli also toured the Heydar Aliyev Center, where she admired the architectural design of the iconic cultural landmark and explored its exhibitions. The visit left a strong impression on the actress.

Adding to the excitement surrounding the film was the long-awaited reunion of Halit Ergenç and Meryem Uzerli on the big screen. Fifteen years after their on-screen partnership won the hearts of millions in the hit television series Magnificent Century, the actors have reunited for a new cinematic project, this time portraying different characters in a completely different setting.

İmroz'da Bahar tells a moving story of love, loss, hope and the courage to start over. The film follows Arif, a writer struggling with a creative crisis, who travels to the island of Gökçeada. There, he meets Sonya, a woman coping with a profound personal loss. Their unexpected encounter gradually becomes a turning point in both their lives, helping them rediscover emotional warmth and regain faith in the future.

The film is directed and written by Özcan Alper, an acclaimed Turkish filmmaker whose works have earned recognition at international film festivals. Production was handled by Sky Films, with Emre Oskay serving as producer.

Since November 5, İmroz'da Bahar has been showing exclusively at CineMastercard cinemas in Baku, Sumgayit and Ganja, with distribution support from Cinema Distribution.