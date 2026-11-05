Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from Portugal national team

5 November 2026 18:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football.

The 41-year-old forward made the announcement in a post shared on his social media accounts.

In his statement, Ronaldo described representing the Portugal national team for 23 years as a tremendous honour and responsibility.

The footballer reflected on the victories, goals and achievements he experienced throughout his international career. He acknowledged that there had also been difficult defeats but stressed that he had never given up and had always been proud to represent his country.

Ronaldo made his senior international debut for Portugal in 2003. On September 27, he remained on the bench during Portugal's 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Norway. Three days later, following comments by head coach Jorge Jesus, he left the national team's training camp.

On October 19, the disciplinary committee of the Portuguese Football Federation suspended the forward for 30 days and fined him €255 for leaving the national team's training camp without authorization. Ronaldo subsequently apologized to his teammates and supporters.

During his international career, Ronaldo made 234 appearances for Portugal and scored 146 goals, establishing himself as one of the most prolific goalscorers in international football history.