SOCAR’s US gas deal advances Azerbaijan’s ambitions as global energy investor

6 November 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

SOCAR’s $1.65 billion agreement with Comstock Resources reshapes the geography of Azerbaijan’s energy investments. By acquiring interests in the Legacy Haynesville and Western Haynesville upstream assets and a share of Pinnacle Gas Services, Azerbaijan’s state oil company is purchasing exposure to the United States’ natural gas economy. The central question is how effectively it converts national capital into durable foreign earnings and a stronger international position.

The transaction gives SOCAR a 20% interest in Comstock’s Legacy Haynesville upstream assets, a 15% interest in its Western Haynesville assets and 15% of Comstock’s 73% stake in Pinnacle Gas Services, equivalent to 10.95% of the company. The $1.65 billion cash price is subject to customary adjustments, with an effective date of July 1, 2026. Comstock retains operatorship, while SOCAR participates through its ownership interests.

Comstock’s operating figures show the scale. In the third quarter of 2026, the company produced 122.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, up 9% year on year and 8% quarter on quarter. It reported $359.3 million in natural gas and oil sales, including realized hedging gains, and $180.2 million in operating cash flow. Its realized price reached $2.94 per thousand cubic feet equivalent after hedging, while average production costs stood at $0.80 per Mcfe. These figures cover Comstock’s entire operation, rather than SOCAR-attributable output or income.

The deal also has a corporate-finance dimension. Comstock said the proceeds would reduce its net debt from approximately $3.1 billion, measured at June 30, 2026, to around $1.5 billion. That is a reduction of roughly 52%. SOCAR’s capital helps the US producer strengthen its balance sheet and fund acreage development, while Azerbaijan gains exposure to a growing production platform.

Western Haynesville adds another strategic layer. The implied debt reduction also matters for project execution: lower leverage can improve access to credit, support drilling schedules and strengthen the producer’s capacity to connect new wells to gathering infrastructure. For SOCAR, this financial reset may improve the operating environment surrounding the assets it has acquired. Comstock has identified 545,000 net acres in the area as a major development resource. During the third quarter, six Western Haynesville wells were brought online, each with an average initial production rate of 33 million cubic feet per day. Sixteen Legacy Haynesville wells also entered sales, with average initial production of 25 MMcf per day. These initial rates indicate development potential, while sustained output and cash generation remain the decisive measures.

A key potential benefit for Azerbaijan is geographic diversification of SOCAR’s earnings. Domestic hydrocarbon production remains central to exports, public revenues and the country’s external balance. Overseas assets add income tied to another market, regulatory system and customer base. If SOCAR receives distributions in dollars and channels part of the proceeds to Azerbaijan, the investment could support foreign-currency inflows, domestic capital expenditure and, ultimately, state dividends. That contribution depends on financing, taxes, operating costs, gas prices and distribution timing.

The 15% return mechanism deserves attention. SOCAR’s Western Haynesville interest is scheduled to fall from 15% to 7.5% after five years and once a 15% return on investment has been achieved. This structure sets a return threshold while allowing Comstock a larger share of future upside. The precise definition of the return measure, including whether it is calculated as an annualized internal rate of return or another metric, will be central to assessing the deal’s value over time.

The investment also links Azerbaijan commercially with the US gas industry. Comstock’s September announcement said the partners would explore international marketing opportunities for gas attributable to Comstock’s interest, including potential LNG sales outside the United States. That possibility could connect SOCAR’s global gas-trading capabilities with Haynesville production and international buyers. Such exports depend on liquefaction capacity, shipping costs, approvals and contract prices.

The $1.65 billion price should be assessed against attributable production, free cash flow, capital expenditure, financing costs, realized prices and internal rate of return. Comstock’s quarterly operating cash flow of $180.2 million offers context, although it represents the entire company. The deal converts Azerbaijani energy capital into an overseas producing asset. Its national value rests on cash generation, expertise and future dividends to Azerbaijan. That strengthens the long-term value of SOCAR’s entry. For Azerbaijan, disciplined execution will ultimately determine the investment’s long-term national value.