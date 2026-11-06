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Friday, November 6, 2026

Azerbaijan names 27-man squad for Liechtenstein and Andorra matches

6 November 2026 16:22 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan names 27-man squad for Liechtenstein and Andorra matches

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijan's national football team has announced its 27-man squad for the upcoming matches against Liechtenstein and Andorra, with 18-year-old forward Lorenzo Mezzotero receiving his first call-up to the senior national team.

According to reports, the squad was selected by head coach Aykhan Abbasov, who included 27 players in his selection for the two fixtures.

Azerbaijan will face Liechtenstein away from home on November 13 in a UEFA Nations League match before taking on Andorra in a friendly on November 16.

Mezzotero's inclusion is among the notable developments in the squad announcement. The Italian-born forward, who has represented Azerbaijan at Under-21 level, has received his first call-up to the country's senior national team.

The 18-year-old recently attracted attention from Italian media after scoring his first goal for Italian club Sampdoria in Serie B.

His performance reportedly prompted Italian journalists to call on national team head coach Roberto Mancini to take notice of the young forward.

Mezzotero's first senior international call-up marks an important step in his football career as he prepares for a potential debut with Azerbaijan's national team.

Here is the lineup:

No. Name / Surname Club
1 Shahruddin Mahammadaliyev

Qarabag
2 Aydin Bayramov

Zira
3 Emil Balayev

Neftchi
4 Badavi Huseynov

Qarabag
5 Elvin Badalov

Neftchi
6 Anton Krivotsyuk

Daejeon Hana Citizen (S. Korea)
7 Rahil Mammadov

Turan Tovuz
8 Rahman Dashdamirov

Sabah
9 Rufat Abbasov

Neftchi
10 Toral Bayramov

Bursaspor (Turkey)
11 Eshqin Ahmadov

Gabala
12 Tellur Mutallimov

Sabah
13 Gismat Aliyev

Zira
14 Oruj Mammadov

Shamakhi
15 Farid Yusifli

Shefa
16 Rufat Abdullazade

Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona (Israel)
17 Namik Alasgarov

Kapaz
18 Murad Mammadov

Pafos (Greece)
19 Abdulla Khaybullayev

Sabah
20 Aleksey Isayev

Sabah
21 Khayal Aliyev

Sabah
22 Emil Mustafayev

Sumqayit
23 Emin Mahmudov

Neftchi
24 Nihat Ahmadzade

Sumqayit
25 Mahir Emreli

Rakow (Poland)
26 Musa Gurbanli

Qarabag
27 Lorenzo Mezzotero

Sampdoria (Italy)

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