Qarabag to face Turan Tovuz as Azerbaijan Premier League round 11 kicks off

6 November 2026 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Matchday 11 of the Azerbaijan Premier League will get underway today, featuring two fixtures on the opening day of the round.

The first match of the day will see Qarabag host Turan Tovuz at the Azersun Arena, with kick-off scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Qarabag currently sit third in the standings with 19 points, while Turan Tovuz occupy fourth place with 18 points, making the encounter an important clash between two closely positioned teams.

In the day's second fixture, Neftchi will take on Kapaz at the Palms Sports Arena. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m.

Neftchi will aim to maintain their position at the top of the league table. The Baku-based club currently lead the standings with 21 points, while Ganja representatives Kapaz are in fifth place with 17 points.

Both matches promise an exciting start to the 11th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.