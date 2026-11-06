Azerbaijani students celebrate State Flag Day at Presidential Library in Baku [PHOTOS]

6 November 2026 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Teachers and students of Lyceum No. 132–134 held an event dedicated to Azerbaijan's State Flag Day at the Presidential Library on November 5.

According to the Presidential Library, prior to the event, the guests were introduced to the library's activities, key areas of work and institutional mission.

Opening the event, Azerbaijani language teacher at Lyceum No. 132–134, Ulviyya Nagiyeva, welcomed the participants and spoke about the history of State Flag Day and its significance for Azerbaijan's national identity and statehood. She also expressed her gratitude to the Presidential Library's management for providing the opportunity to organize the event.

The gathering also featured an address by Vafa Musayeva, the first Azerbaijani woman mountaineer to climb Mount Everest and hoist the Azerbaijani national flag at its summit.

Sharing her experience, Musayeva spoke about the challenging journey to the world's highest peak and the extreme weather conditions she encountered during the expedition. She highlighted the immense pride she felt while raising Azerbaijan's tricolour flag at the summit, as well as the profound sense of responsibility associated with that achievement.

Addressing the younger generation, she encouraged students to set ambitious goals, overcome challenges with determination and continue raising Azerbaijan's tricolour flag high on the world's greatest heights.

Gulana Aliyeva, a history teacher at Lyceum No. 132–134, delivered a presentation on the adoption of Azerbaijan's tricolour flag during the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (1918–1920), its restoration in Nakhchivan on November 17, 1990, and its significance throughout the country's history of statehood.

She discussed the ideals of freedom, Turkic identity and modernity represented by the flag's three colours, emphasizing that it remains one of the fundamental symbols of Azerbaijan's national identity and plays an important role in fostering patriotism among younger generations.

The artistic programme featured a theatrical performance by the lyceum's students in the Presidential Library's Reading Hall, dedicated to State Flag Day. A student choir also performed the song “Azerbaijan.”

The literary and artistic composition, reflecting the significance of the national holiday and the people's deep attachment to the tricolour flag, was warmly received by the audience.