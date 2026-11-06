Two Egyptian border guards killed in armed clashes near Sudanese border

6 November 2026 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Two Egyptian border guards have been killed in an armed clash near the border with Sudan.

This was announced by Ahmed Atman, spokesperson for the Egyptian Armed Forces.

According to him, the incident occurred along Egypt’s southern border during an exchange of fire with supporters of illegal armed groups operating in the area. The groups are reportedly involved in illegal gold mining activities.

Atman noted that during recent operations, security forces seized 34 firearms and more than 6,300 rounds of ammunition of various calibres. The next phase of operations targeting illegal gold mining and exports is scheduled to begin on November 7.

He also stressed that all operations were conducted exclusively within Egyptian territory and that civilians were not targeted.

Artisanal gold mining has increased in northern Sudan amid disruptions caused by the ongoing civil war, with gold serving as a critical source of revenue, according to the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company. Experts and industry participants have noted that much of this gold is smuggled into Egypt through the porous and contested border area, including the mineral-rich Halayeb and Shalateen regions.

Image: PICRYL