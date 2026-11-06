Children's art exhibition “May Children Be Happy” opens in Baku [PHOTOS]

6 November 2026 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

An art exhibition entitled “May Children Be Happy” has opened at the Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre, featuring paintings by students of the S. Alasgarov Children's Art School No. 1.

According to the Puppet Theatre, the exhibition is dedicated to the historic Victory achieved during the Patriotic War, the heroism of the Azerbaijani people, love for Karabakh and the homeland, national pride and patriotic values.

The exhibition showcases children's emotions, thoughts and perspectives expressed through the language of colour and visual art.

The young artists' works capture the joy of Azerbaijan's Victory, attachment to their native land, love for their homeland and hope for a peaceful future.

The paintings attracted considerable interest from visitors. Reflecting the children's innocent outlook and creative imagination, the artworks demonstrate that love for the homeland and commitment to national values continue to hold an important place in the artistic expression of younger generations.

The event also featured a cultural programme of musical and dance performances presented by students of the art school.

Bringing together colourful artwork, music and the creative energy of children, the event created a warm and festive atmosphere for participants and visitors.

The exhibition aims to showcase children's creative potential, encourage their development in a spirit of patriotism, and promote Azerbaijan's national and spiritual values, as well as the country's Victory history, through art.