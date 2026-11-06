Ukraine deal could have far-reaching implications for Europe, Trump says

6 November 2026 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US President Donald Trump announced plans for a major deal concerning Ukraine that could potentially extend to the whole of Europe.

Trump said he had held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin but declined to disclose details of their conversation. However, he suggested that the agreement under discussion would go beyond the conflict in Ukraine and have broader implications for Europe.

"There will be a big deal, and it will include not only Ukraine, but possibly all of Europe. It will be a big and wonderful deal," Trump noted.

His remarks about an imminent deal came amid reports that he had met with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, on November 5. However, Trump did not disclose any details of the talks. The US president also stated that he had not met with Ukrainian representatives, although representatives of both countries attended a meeting with US First Lady Melania Trump that day.

Earlier, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reported that trilateral talks between Ukraine and Russia, mediated by the United States, would take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. According to Witkoff, the sides are expected to discuss post-war security arrangements, de-escalation measures, humanitarian efforts and further steps towards achieving peace.