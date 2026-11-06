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Friday, November 6, 2026

Copper prices hit lowest level since July

6 November 2026 14:31 (UTC+04:00)
Copper prices hit lowest level since July
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Copper, widely used in the production of cables and wiring for data centres and energy equipment, fell by...

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