Murder at Azerbaijani university solved after 24 years

6 November 2026 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A murder committed at a higher education institution in Baku nearly 24 years ago has been uncovered following a renewed investigation, with authorities arresting a former student suspected of killing a security guard in 2002.

According to the Press Service of Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office, the breakthrough followed joint investigative and operational measures conducted by the Nasimi District Prosecutor's Office and the district police department.

The case concerns the killing of Mahammadali Maharramov, a security guard who was fatally stabbed with a sharp instrument on October 7, 2002, in the courtyard of the administrative building of the Azerbaijan State Oil Academy, now known as the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University.

The original criminal investigation also concerned the theft of various items from the university's administrative building.

After the previously unresolved case was reopened, investigators conducted additional procedural measures and reassessed the available evidence.

According to prosecutors, the investigation established reasonable grounds to suspect Vugar Rahim oglu Jahangirov, born in 1979, of involvement in the killing.

Jahangirov had reportedly been expelled from the university in 1997 and had previously been convicted multiple times of other offences.

He was detained on November 4, 2026, on suspicion of committing the crime.

On November 6, investigators formally charged Jahangirov under several provisions of Azerbaijan's Criminal Code, including Article 120.2.3, concerning the intentional killing of a person in connection with the performance of official duties.

The charges also include Article 120.2.5, relating to murder committed for material gain, and Article 120.2.6, concerning murder committed to conceal another crime.

Following a motion submitted by the investigator and supported by the supervising prosecutor, the Nasimi District Court ordered Jahangirov's pre-trial detention.

The Prosecutor General's Office stated that identifying suspects in previously unsolved serious crimes and ensuring their prosecution remains a priority for law enforcement authorities.

It added that investigative bodies continue to coordinate with relevant state institutions to resolve criminal cases dating back to previous years.