Hegseth says impeachment effort 'won't work'

6 November 2026 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States War Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday that dropping "sham articles" of impeachment against him, just as was previously done in the case of President Donald Trump, will not work. "You can rest assured of that," Hegseth stressed.

In a defiant video shared on his X profile, Hegseth stressed that the next few months and years are "critical" for the department and the country, adding that under Trump's second term, the department has been restored to its "core function," and that is "warfighting." The war secretary went on to comment that launching war on Iran was, in his opinion, a "courageous and historic effort to ensure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon," regardless of how people feel about it.

"They attack me, us, because we are effective. We will not back down," the secretary underlined.