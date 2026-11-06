QatarEnergy seeks long-term LNG supply deals with US

6 November 2026 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Qatar's state-owned energy company, QatarEnergy, is in talks to sign long-term agreements for additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from the United States.

According to Bloomberg, the company plans to sign contracts in the coming months covering annual LNG deliveries of between 3 million and 6 million tonnes.

In October, Australia's Woodside Energy agreed to supply Qatar with 3 million tonnes of LNG annually for 20 years from a facility currently under construction in Louisiana, US.

Qatar is the world's third-largest LNG exporter after the United States and Australia. The country's current LNG production capacity stands at 77 million tonnes per year.

The move comes amid efforts to offset the temporary shutdown of part of Qatar's domestic production in March 2026 and maintain its market share in Asia and Europe by leveraging US export infrastructure along the Gulf of Mexico.

It should be noted that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains risky, forcing QatarEnergy to cut exports even from its undamaged trains.

Image: Dado Ruvic / Reuters