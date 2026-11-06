Azerbaijan forecast to record 5.3% inflation in 2027

6 November 2026 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's inflation rate is projected to reach 5.3% in 2027, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev has said.

Babayev made the remarks during a joint meeting of several parliamentary committees discussing the draft state budget for 2027.

The meeting brought together members of the parliamentary committees on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology; Labour and Social Policy; Healthcare; and International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties.

The minister noted that inflation in Azerbaijan is currently within a manageable range and remains under control.

Babayev also highlighted positive developments in the country's labour market, stating that the number of employment contracts in the private sector had increased by more than 50,000.