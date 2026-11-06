NATO, US, Ukraine and European officials hold talks ahead of planned Abu Dhabi meeting

6 November 2026 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Representatives of NATO, the United States, Ukraine, several European countries and the European Union have held a meeting at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels ahead of planned trilateral talks between Washington, Kyiv and Moscow in Abu Dhabi.

According to TASS, NATO spokesperson Allison Hart informed journalists about the meeting on Friday.

"Yesterday, representatives of NATO, the United States, Ukraine, European countries and the European Union met at NATO headquarters in Brussels ahead of the planned trilateral talks between the United States, Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Abu Dhabi," Hart said.

She explained that the meeting continued what she described as productive discussions held in Miami and Oslo, adding that the efforts were aimed at helping achieve a just and lasting end to the war in Ukraine.

Hart did not specify which European countries participated in the Brussels meeting. However, given that similar discussions were held at the European Commission a day earlier, the countries involved are believed to include Germany, France and the United Kingdom.