US said to weigh new attack on Iran on November 9

6 November 2026 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump met with the national security team to discuss a potential new attack on Iran, with November 9 being considered a potential date for the resumption of military operations, Fox News reported on Friday, citing senior officials. The meetings reportedly took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the report, the Trump administration is weighing the option of using relatively little to no moonlight in the Middle East during the new moon on November 9 to launch its attacks. According to a previous report, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Brad Cooper briefed the US president on his military options regarding Iran, but Trump reportedly has not made any decisions yet.

Meanwhile, Iranian Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia warned that Tehran would target any American sites "without geographic limits" if the US decides to attack Iran again.