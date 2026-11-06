US said to weigh new attack on Iran on November 9
United States President Donald Trump met with the national security team to discuss a potential new attack on Iran, with November 9 being considered a potential date for the resumption of military operations, Fox News reported on Friday, citing senior officials. The meetings reportedly took place on Wednesday and Thursday.
According to the report, the Trump administration is weighing the option of using relatively little to no moonlight in the Middle East during the new moon on November 9 to launch its attacks. According to a previous report, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Brad Cooper briefed the US president on his military options regarding Iran, but Trump reportedly has not made any decisions yet.
Meanwhile, Iranian Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia warned that Tehran would target any American sites "without geographic limits" if the US decides to attack Iran again.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!