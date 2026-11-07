President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Shusha Vocational Education Center [PHOTOS]

7 November 2026 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

On November 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the Shusha Vocational Education Center following major renovation works.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev briefed the head of state on the facilities available at the Center.

Major renovation works at the Shusha Vocational Education Center began in March 2025 on the instructions of the Ministry.

The two-story academic building, with a capacity of 360 students, features nine workshops, three instructional zones, a workshop for the manufacture and restoration of musical instruments, five classrooms, an art studio, physics and chemistry laboratories, a laboratory assistant's room, computer science and military training rooms, as well as a canteen.

The five-story dormitory of the Shusha Vocational Education Center houses an assembly hall, a technical creativity area, workshops, a library with an electronic section, study and residential rooms, recreation and fitness rooms, and a catering facility.

One of the key priorities of the state policy pursued under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev is the development of human capital and the establishment of modern educational infrastructure. In recent years, the construction of hundreds of new school buildings across the country, the comprehensive renovation of existing educational institutions, and their provision with state-of-the-art technological equipment have created broad opportunities to ensure high-quality education for the younger generation.

In this regard, the Shusha Vocational Education Center is of particular importance. The Center will serve as an important platform for training local skilled workers and professional specialists who will directly contribute to the extensive restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in the region.