President Ilham Aliyev attends reopening of Khankendi Stadium [PHOTOS]

7 November 2026 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the reopening of Khankendi Stadium following a major overhaul on November 7.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov informed the head of state about the facilities created at the stadium.

Khankendi City Stadium was originally commissioned in 1956. In 2023, the city of Khankendi was liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of anti-terrorist operations carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Following the liberation, comprehensive reconstruction of the stadium began.

Khankendi City Stadium was thoroughly renovated and brought into compliance with UEFA Category 3 standards. The stadium grounds were expanded to 3.39 hectares.

The stadium has a total seating capacity of 8,554, comprising 8,214 standard seats and 251 VIP seats. An additional 59 seats are designated for media representatives and 30 for spectators with disabilities.

An artificial turf pitch measuring 105 meters in length and 68 meters in width was installed. The stadium also features an athletics track with facilities for 100-meter sprints, distances ranging from 200 meters to 10,000 meters, hurdle races, long jump and other track and field disciplines.

The stadium includes dedicated rooms for football players, technical staff, referees, coaches and media representatives, as well as a press conference hall and a medical center.

The reopening of Khankendi City Stadium following a major overhaul demonstrates the Azerbaijani government's support for sports. The project plays an important role in developing sports infrastructure across the liberated territories and reflects the priority given to sports and the healthy development of the younger generation. The construction of Olympic sports complexes, stadiums and other modern sports facilities across the country further enhances Azerbaijan's international reputation as a sporting nation.

Azerbaijan continues to host prestigious international sporting events, with leading sports organizations choosing the country as a venue for their competitions. These include the FIFA U-15 World Championship and Festival, held in Azerbaijan for the first time, and the FIFA U-20 World Cup, scheduled for next year.