Türkiye warns French-flagged vessel against unauthorised research in Eastern Mediterranean

7 November 2026 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Türkiye has warned that a French-flagged vessel is planning to conduct unauthorised marine scientific research in an area of the Eastern Mediterranean that Ankara considers part of its continental shelf.

In a written statement issued on Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the vessel intended to carry out research activities related to submarine cable-laying operations without obtaining the necessary consent from Turkish authorities.

According to the ministry, the planned activities fall within the continental shelf claimed by Türkiye, whose outer limits were formally communicated to the United Nations on March 18, 2020.

Ankara described the proposed research as “unlawful”, arguing that the relevant authorisation procedures had not been completed.

The ministry also announced that Türkiye had cancelled navigational warnings issued by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration concerning the planned operations, maintaining that these notices had been issued without proper authorisation.

Turkish authorities stressed that, under established principles of international maritime law, marine scientific research conducted within a coastal state's continental shelf requires its consent.

The ministry said the approval process remained incomplete for the sections of the proposed activities located within Türkiye's claimed maritime jurisdiction.

“Türkiye remains fully determined to protect its sovereign rights arising from international law,” the ministry stated.

At the same time, Ankara emphasised that it would continue pursuing cooperation, dialogue and coordination with regional countries in addressing maritime disputes.

The development comes amid longstanding disagreements between Türkiye, Greece and Cyprus over maritime jurisdiction, continental shelf boundaries and rights to conduct energy exploration and other activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The competing maritime claims have repeatedly generated diplomatic tensions, particularly over offshore exploration, infrastructure projects and the delimitation of exclusive economic zones.