Colombian media highlights Azerbaijan's Victory Day and post-war reconstruction efforts

7 November 2026 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Colombian online news platform Las2Orillas has published an article dedicated to Azerbaijan's November 8 Victory Day, highlighting the country's post-war reconstruction efforts, peace initiatives and the challenges of rebuilding territories affected by conflict.

The article, titled "Building Peace After War: A Perspective from Azerbaijan for Colombia," examines Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War in 2020 and the subsequent restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The publication describes November 8 as a significant milestone in Azerbaijan's modern history, emphasising that Victory Day represents not only military success but also the restoration of historical justice, the reconstruction of liberated territories and efforts to establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

Particular attention is given to the extensive reconstruction and rehabilitation projects underway in Karabakh and East Zangezur.

The article outlines Azerbaijan's Great Return programme, which aims to facilitate the return of hundreds of thousands of formerly internally displaced people to their native lands.

It also highlights investments in transport and energy infrastructure, residential construction, education, healthcare and economic development as essential components of the country's post-war recovery.

Landmine contamination remains a major challenge

The Colombian publication identifies landmine contamination as one of the most serious humanitarian obstacles facing Azerbaijan.

According to the article, landmines and unexploded ordnance continue to threaten civilian safety, complicating reconstruction activities and delaying the return of displaced populations.

The publication stresses that addressing these threats is essential for ensuring the safe resettlement of communities and the sustainable development of territories affected by conflict.

The article also examines diplomatic efforts to normalise relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, particularly the agreements reached in Washington on August 8, 2025.

It highlights the significance of these developments for advancing regional peace, strengthening transport connectivity and expanding opportunities for economic cooperation across the South Caucasus.

Azerbaijan's experience viewed through Colombia's post-conflict challenges

Drawing comparisons between Azerbaijan and Colombia, the author acknowledges the differences in the two countries' political circumstances and histories of conflict.

Nevertheless, the article identifies several common challenges, including the reconstruction of war-affected territories, the protection of vulnerable communities, the removal of landmines and the creation of sustainable economic opportunities.

The publication suggests that Azerbaijan's post-war experience offers a perspective relevant to Colombia's own efforts to address the long-term consequences of armed conflict.

It further emphasises that sustainable peace cannot be achieved solely through the cessation of hostilities or the signing of political agreements.

Rather, lasting stability requires the restoration of infrastructure, the protection of affected populations and the establishment of conditions that allow communities to rebuild their lives with security and dignity.

The article concludes by underscoring the importance of linking peacebuilding efforts with reconstruction, social recovery and long-term development opportunities for future generations.