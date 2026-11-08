Azerbaijan's Victory Day symbolizes national unity and resolve – Foreign Ministry [PHOTO]

8 November 2026 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement marking November 8 - Victory Day.

According to AzerNEWS, the statement reads:

"We wholeheartedly congratulate all our compatriots on the 6th anniversary of November 8 – Victory Day.

The unparalleled heroism displayed by the Azerbaijani army in the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020 under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, and the historic victory achieved have become a triumph of our people’s national will, unity, and unwavering resolve. This magnificent victory was the most important milestone on the historic path toward restoring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Victory Day is a symbol of our national solidarity, our commitment to statehood, and our faith in the future. Today, as a victorious state, Azerbaijan resolutely continues its efforts to strengthen lasting peace, stability, and cooperation in the region.

On this sacred day, we pay our deepest respects to the cherished memory of our martyrs who gave their lives for the homeland, and express our gratitude to our veterans and all participants in the war for their sacrifices.

The resolve and valor of our heroes will live forever in our people’s memory, and the chronicle of our victory will be a source of pride and inspiration for future generations.

Happy Victory Day!"