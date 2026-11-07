UN warns about impact of floods in Gaza

7 November 2026 19:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Heavy rains have flooded shelters in the Gaza Strip, putting displaced families living in flood-prone areas and damaged buildings at "immediate risk," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned Saturday.

In a statement shared on US social media platform X, OCHA said most of Gaza's 2.1 million residents remain displaced, with many living in deteriorating tents that offer limited protection against worsening weather conditions.

"We are deeply concerned for families already affected and those most exposed to the worsening conditions," the agency said.

Humanitarian organizations have mobilized to distribute emergency supplies and assist affected families, but available stocks remain "insufficient," OCHA warned.

"Months of funding shortfalls and restrictions have severely constrained preparations," it said.

The agency urged the immediate entry of winter supplies, heavy machinery, engine oil and spare parts needed to keep humanitarian vehicles and generators operational.

"More humanitarian funding is urgent," OCHA added.

news credit: Anadolu Agency