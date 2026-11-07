Azerbaijani siblings win historic silver at World Trampoline Championships in China

7 November 2026 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani gymnasts Seljan Mahsudova and Maqsud Mahsudov have secured a silver medal at the World Trampoline and Tumbling Championships in Nanjing, China, marking a historic achievement for the country's gymnastics team.

According to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the brother-and-sister duo delivered an impressive performance in the final of the mixed synchronized trampoline competition, earning 52.010 points to finish second.

The result marks the first time Seljan and Maqsud Mahsudov have won silver medals in the mixed synchronized event at the World Championships.

In a closely contested final, the Belarusian pair claimed the gold medal, while representatives of Japan completed the podium with bronze.

The achievement adds another medal to Azerbaijan's tally at the championships and highlights the country's growing presence in international trampoline gymnastics.

Azerbaijani athletes are continuing their participation in other disciplines at the World Championships, with further competitions scheduled in Nanjing.