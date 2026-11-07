Azerbaijan’s victory is a legacy for generations to come [OPINION]

7 November 2026 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Mazahir Afandiyev

In the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture” declaring in accordance with the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan our wise people mark November 8 – Victory Day with great enthusiasm, as it has for the past six years.

The entire Azerbaijani people began November 8, 2020, with a new tremendous victory. Azerbaijan has experienced the power and pride of the victorious Azerbaijani Army throughout its existence as a state, and this has once again been shown to the world. That day, our heroic soldiers and officers pushed the enemy out of Shusha, the beating heart of Karabakh, by traversing deep ravines, steep cliffs, and great distances in difficult terrain.

Naturally, the state and people of Azerbaijan have faced many challenges during the past 30 years in order to accomplish their objectives. In accordance with international legal standards and principles, and guided by four well-known United Nations Security Council resolutions that had existed on paper for 27 years, Azerbaijan carried out military operations on its sovereign territories on September 27, 2020, to put an end to the occupation of its territories that had been ongoing for more than 30 years.

Following Armenia's formal request to the Russian Federation on November 10 of that year, Russia directly intervened in the conflict, and the heads of all three governments agreed to end it. Armenia signed an act of capitulation after a nine-point declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia was approved. According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia was forced to concede defeat in front of our Glorious Army. As a result, the occupying side accepted defeat, and the conflict was formally declared over.

Thus, our long-awaited efforts to liberate our native Karabakh resulted in victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh-Patriotic War and the raising of our cherished three-colored flag above our liberated city.

This amazing victory, which became a triumph of our people's force and national pride, was memorialized by a decree issued by Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev. Considering the historical significance of Shusha's liberation from occupation, November 8 was designated as Victory Day.

The Patriotic War's magnificent triumph of our brave army, led by Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, which has been recorded as the "Iron Fist" operation in Azerbaijan's new history, serves as unambiguous evidence of the modern Azerbaijani state's military might and the Azerbaijani people's desire for victory.

As was appropriately stressed in the address of the chairman of the Milli Majlis and the statement adopted at the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan's plenary session on November 3 in observance of Victory Day, the significance of the historic victory led by the triumphant Supreme Commander-In-Chief Ilham Aliyev is becoming more obvious. The core of success in the 44-day Patriotic War is built on four fundamental concepts: justice, statehood, law, and construction.

Our territories were freed from 30 years of occupation as a result. The victory on November 8 paved the path for the total restoration of our state's territorial integrity and sovereignty. And the local anti-terrorist operation, which lasted one day in September 2023, put an end to the junta regime, which was functioning unlawfully in the nation. It also reinstated historical justice, creating a new, glorious chapter in our military history.

The principles of states' territorial integrity and international law's supremacy were founded. Azerbaijan has frequently emphasized its position at every bilateral, multilateral, and international conference during the past six years thanks to its successful foreign policy. According to this position, it is now time to sign a Comprehensive Peace Agreement and usher in a period of reconstruction based on the region's new realities. The Washington Declaration was signed by the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia, and the President of the United States on August 8 of last year, marking a significant milestone.

The prompt reconstruction and building work being done today in the Karabakh and East Zangezur Economic regions, as well as the successful implementation of the "Great Return" State program, demonstrate to the entire globe that the Azerbaijani state and its people are messengers of peace, tranquility, and sustainable development, especially in the South Caucasus. This is clearly shown by President Ilham Aliyev's routine travels to the newly liberated areas.

At the same time, this triumph was the consequence of President Ilham Aliyev's effective continuation of the powerful state-building started by great leader Heydar Aliyev. The National Leader's persistent efforts led to the establishment of Azerbaijan as an independent, democratic republic in the modern era and the adoption of the State Flag and the Constitution, which served as symbols of our independence. The date of November 08 becomes the ultimate manifestation of the people, the army, and the state's unity.

It's not a coincidence that November is among the months that are especially significant to us. This month, the grateful Azerbaijani people celebrate National Flag Day and Constitution Day with immense pride.

As always, the Azerbaijani people express their sincere gratitude to the triumphant Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, as well as our heroic martyrs and veterans, and commemorate Victory Day with tremendous pleasure, pride, and glory.

Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, our courageous people continue to write history. Future generations, as well as ourselves, will continue to be proud of this illustrious past. As the head of State noted, “The people of Azerbaijan are united like this fist today! This will always be the case! This unity will last forever! This unity will help us to accomplish all our goals in the future.”

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Mazahir Afandiyev is an author and a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament