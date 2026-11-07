Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

7 November 2026 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sixth anniversary of Victory Day, describing Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Second Karabakh War as a source of pride for the entire Turkic world.

In a congratulatory letter addressed to President Aliyev, Erdoğan praised Azerbaijan's liberation of its territories, the ongoing reconstruction of Karabakh and the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

“On the occasion of the sixth anniversary of Victory Day—marking the liberation of ancient Azerbaijani lands that had been under occupation for thirty years—I extend my most sincere congratulations, on behalf of my people and myself, to Your Excellency, and to all my Azerbaijani brothers and sisters,” the Turkish president stated.

Erdoğan emphasised the historical significance of Azerbaijan's victory, highlighting its importance beyond the country's national borders.

“Azerbaijan’s just struggle, crowned with a great victory, has become a source of pride for the entire Turkic world. The rapid progress in the reconstruction and revitalization of the territories liberated from occupation fills us all with a sense of pride,” he said.

The Turkish leader also reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to its strategic partnership with Baku, stressing the importance of the Shusha Declaration in strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

“Drawing strength from our unbreakable bonds of friendship and brotherhood—rooted in the concept of ‘one nation, two states,’ which we elevated to the highest level through the Shusha Declaration—I am fully confident that we will continue to work in close cooperation and solidarity, both in our bilateral relations and on the international stage,” Erdoğan stated.

The Shusha Declaration, signed by Azerbaijan and Türkiye on June 15, 2021, elevated bilateral relations to the level of allied cooperation, covering political, economic, defence and security matters.

The Turkish president also addressed developments in the South Caucasus, expressing confidence that coordinated diplomatic efforts were helping transform the region's political and economic prospects.

“As a result of the coordinated efforts we have undertaken to establish lasting peace, tranquility, and stability in our region, the South Caucasus is now recognized not as a zone of conflict and instability, but as a region of cooperation and development,” he said.

Erdoğan's remarks come amid continued efforts to normalise relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia following the agreements reached in Washington on August 8, 2025.

The Turkish leader also paid tribute to those who lost their lives during Azerbaijan's struggle to restore its territorial integrity.

“I pray for God’s mercy upon our heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for independence, honor their cherished memory with respect and reverence, and express my gratitude to our veterans,” Erdoğan stated.

Concluding his letter, President Erdoğan wished President Ilham Aliyev good health and happiness and extended his sincere wishes for a prosperous and peaceful future to the Azerbaijani people.