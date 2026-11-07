Sybiha: Russia's actions fit definition of genocide
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accused Russia on Saturday of conducting an orchestrated campaign to "make civilian life unbearable for the Ukrainian nation," which, as he claimed, could be classified as genocide.
"Russia's brutality knows no limits. Overnight, Russia once again launched ballistic missiles and drones against Ukraine, targeting critical energy infrastructure," Sybiha posted on X. "Moscow is deliberately seeking to leave millions of Ukrainians without electricity, heating, and water as winter approaches."
Furthermore, Sybiha urged Ukraine's allies to provide it with more air defense systems and interceptors, and a quicker delivery of critical military assistance.
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