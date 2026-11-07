Uber AZ rebrands itself in Azerbaijan while taxi services remain unchanged

7 November 2026 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Uber AZ taxi-hailing platform operating in Azerbaijan has changed its commercial name to Heetch AZ, with the rebranding reflected in the application's listings on Apple App Store and Google Play.

According to Banker.az, the application now informs users that "Uber AZ" has been renamed "Heetch", while its existing services and functionality remain unchanged.

Although the platform's name and visual identity have been updated, its original technical identifier has been retained. The new "H" logo is already displayed on Google Play, while the previous Uber AZ branding may still appear in some older promotional materials.

The rebranding currently concerns only the application's commercial identity, with no announced changes to the legal entity responsible for operating the taxi-hailing service in Azerbaijan.

According to information previously released by Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office in June 2025, the company operates under the legal name Ridetech LLC, formerly known as Uber Azerbaijan LLC.

Google Play identifies WIND Mobility as the application's developer.

The platform continues to offer several taxi categories, including Standard, Comfort, Smart, Premium and Express. Passengers can also use existing features such as cash and card payments and real-time trip tracking.

Uber's history in Azerbaijan

US-based Uber Technologies entered the Azerbaijani market in April 2015, initially introducing its premium UberBLACK service in Baku.

The company subsequently expanded its operations with the launch of uberX, offering a more affordable ride-hailing option.

In 2017, Uber and Russian technology company Yandex reached an agreement to combine their ride-hailing businesses in several markets, including Azerbaijan.

The transaction was completed in February 2018, integrating Uber's Azerbaijani operations into the companies' joint business structure.

Over the following years, Yandex gradually increased its ownership stake in the venture.

In April 2023, Yandex acquired Uber's remaining 28.98% stake in the joint venture for $702.5 million, ending Uber Technologies' participation in that business.