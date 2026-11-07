Azercell contributes to development of new generation of female ICT specialists [PHOTOS]

7 November 2026 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azercell continues its "Success Belongs to Our Girls" [“Uğur qızlarımızındır”] initiative, aimed at supporting the development of young women in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) and expanding their future career opportunities.

As part of the initiative, the company organised a meeting with female students who achieved high academic results and gained admission to universities in Computer Science, Data Analytics and Information Security.

The meeting was attended by Shirin Aliyeva, Azercell's Chief Officer for Legal and Data Strategy; Sona Abbasova, Director of the Corporate Communications Department; and other company representatives.

Discussions focused on development trends in the technology sector, the growing demand for emerging professions and digital skills, and the students' future career prospects.

Participants emphasised that increasing the involvement of young women in ICT contributes to strengthening the sector's innovation potential and supporting Azerbaijan's digital development.

The students were also introduced to Azercell's initiatives in artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, two areas that attracted particular interest during the meeting.

Artificial intelligence was highlighted as a key component of Azercell's digital transformation strategy. The company is expanding the use of AI technologies to enhance customer experience, improve network management efficiency, strengthen cybersecurity and optimise internal business processes.

In the field of cybersecurity, Azercell has established what it describes as Azerbaijan's first Telecom Computer Emergency Response Team (Telecom CERT).

The team focuses on developing capabilities to detect cyber threats and respond promptly to security incidents, contributing to the protection and resilience of digital infrastructure.

During the meeting, the students also received information about internship and scholarship programmes, as well as professional development opportunities available at Azercell.

The company considers the development of a new generation of technology professionals and the promotion of digital literacy among its social priorities.

In line with the "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" strategy, Azercell continues to support inclusive and sustainable development through initiatives focused on education, youth empowerment and equal opportunities.