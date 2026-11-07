Azerbaijan's Victory Day commemorated at University of Essex in UK [PHOTOS]

7 November 2026 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

An event marking the sixth anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory Day was held at the University of Essex in the United Kingdom ahead of the November 8 celebrations, bringing together Azerbaijani students, diplomats and international guests.

Organised by the university's Azerbaijan Society, the event commemorated Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War in 2020 and highlighted the importance of preserving national identity and promoting Azerbaijani culture abroad.

Among the participants were Ramil Taghiyev, Counsellor at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom; Farid Adilov, a doctoral student at the University of Essex and member-elect of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child for the 2027–2031 term; and Ali Khalilov, Chair of the university's Azerbaijan Society.

The ceremony began with a tribute to Azerbaijani servicemen who lost their lives during the war.

Participants also watched video presentations highlighting Azerbaijan's history, cultural heritage, victory in the 2020 war and subsequent development.

Addressing the gathering, Ramil Taghiyev emphasised the historical significance of Azerbaijan's victory under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, describing it as a defining moment in the country's modern history.

He highlighted the liberation of Shusha on November 8, 2020, as a symbol of national unity, determination and solidarity.

The diplomat also praised the role of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces and the sacrifices made by servicemen in restoring the country's territorial integrity.

Taghiyev placed particular emphasis on the role of Azerbaijani students studying overseas in strengthening the country's international presence and developing relations with the United Kingdom.

Describing them as "unofficial representatives" of Azerbaijan, he encouraged young people to actively promote their country's history, culture and contemporary achievements within international academic communities.

He also urged students to use the knowledge and professional experience acquired abroad to contribute to Azerbaijan's future development.

Farid Adilov, a doctoral candidate at the University of Essex and member-elect of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, highlighted Victory Day's importance in Azerbaijan's national memory and statehood.

He noted that the country's victory had opened new opportunities for development while reinforcing the importance of international engagement.

Adilov also stressed the significance of Azerbaijan's participation in international organisations, particularly in human rights, education and scientific cooperation.

He encouraged Azerbaijani students and researchers abroad to maintain strong connections with their national identity while developing the expertise needed to contribute to their country's progress.

Ali Khalilov, Chair of the University of Essex Azerbaijan Society, described the 44-day war as a turning point in Azerbaijan's history.

He emphasised that the victory reflected the unity and determination of the Azerbaijani people and their commitment to protecting the country's statehood.

Khalilov also highlighted the responsibility of Azerbaijani students abroad to represent their country and communicate its history and cultural heritage to international audiences.

The event concluded with discussions involving Azerbaijani students and foreign guests on Azerbaijan's historical development, cultural identity and prospects for stronger Azerbaijan–UK relations.