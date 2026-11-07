Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Shusha, Khankendi, and Aghdam posted on his social media [VIDEO]

7 November 2026 19:49 (UTC+04:00)

The post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Shusha, Khankendi, and Aghdam."

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Shusha, Khankendi, and Aghdam was posted on his social media accounts.

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