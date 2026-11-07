President Ilham Aliyev shares video post on occasion of November 8 - Victory Day [VIDEO]

7 November 2026 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

The post reads: “Glory to the people of Azerbaijan! Garabagh is Azerbaijan!”

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a video on his social media accounts on November 8 - Victory Day.

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